Yemen Appoints Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak As Prime Minister

Outgoing Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed will take on the role of an advisor to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, the office of Yemen’s Cabinet later posted on X. Bin Mubarak is a seasoned politician who previously served as chief of staff under former President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2014. That same year, he was offered the position of prime minister but declined, according to the state-run Saba news agency.

The seizure of bin Mubarak helped plunge Yemen into a political crisis, resulting in clashes between the Houthis and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s presidential guards that prompted the president and the government to resign.

Bin Mubarak most recently served as Yemen’s foreign minister from 2020.

Since late 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces. The Houthis seized control of key northern regions, including the capital Sanaa.

Bin Mubarak himself was briefly kidnapped by the Houthi group in 2015. After his release, he went on to serve as Yemen’s Ambassador to the United States, followed by Foreign Minister starting in 2020.

In a statement, Bin Mubarak said he assumed the new role “with determination to achieve tangible results for the Yemeni people during these difficult times,” calling for unity and efforts between the government and state institutions to serve the nation responsibly.

Bin Mubarak takes on the role of prime minister at a time when Yemen faces immense economic and humanitarian challenges. Years of civil war have led to a deterioration of the economy, with soaring inflation and the collapse of the Yemeni currency. Infrastructure across the country lies in ruins, while poverty and food insecurity affect millions of Yemenis.

On Saturday, the Yemeni riyal plunged to a new record low, breaking 1,650 against one U.S. dollar, as the country’s currency crisis continues to worsen.

The continued conflict between Houthis and government forces has displaced over 4 million people and left 80 percent of the population in need of humanitarian assistance. Despite repeated attempts toward ceasefire and peace deals, a political solution remains elusive. The country is also split between the Houthi-held north and the internationally recognized government in the south.