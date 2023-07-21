Home

News

World

Yemen’s Al Ghaydah Airport Reopens After 9-Yr Suspension Due to War

Yemen’s Al Ghaydah Airport Reopens After 9-Yr Suspension Due to War

During the airport's inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Minister of Transport Abdul-Salam Humaid said the reopening marked a significant milestone as it becomes the fourth international airport to come under government control and resume flights.

Yemen's Al Ghaydah Airport Reopens After 9-Yr Suspension Due to War

Sanaa: The government in Yemen announced the reopening of Al Ghaydah Airport in the country’s eastern province of Al Mahrah after a nine-year suspension due to the ongoing civil war. The airport’s reopening came as a result of successful rehabilitation efforts facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Xinhua news agency quoted a state media report as saying.

Trending Now

This achievement is seen as a crucial step forward in war-torn Yemen, offering renewed hope for enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities despite the prevailing challenges, the report said. During the airport’s inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Minister of Transport Abdul-Salam Humaid said the reopening marked a significant milestone as it becomes the fourth international airport to come under government control and resume flights.

You may like to read

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthi rebels fighting against the internationally-recognised government and its allies, mainly a Saudi Arabia-led coalition. The war disrupted Yemen’s food supply chain and caused widespread famine, bringing the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of collapse.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES