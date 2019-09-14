New Delhi: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed the responsibility for drone attacks on two facilities in Saudi Arabia‘s state-run oil producer Saudi Aramco.

On the Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite news channel, military spokesman Yahia Sarie said the Iran-aligned rebels had launched 10 drones in a coordinated attack on the oil facilities in response to the Saudi-led war against rebel areas in Yemen.

Sarie said today’s attack was “one of the biggest operations the Houthi forces had undertaken inside Saudi Arabia” and was carried out in “co-operation with the honourable people inside the Kingdom”.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry had confirmed that they have brought the fire under control without specifying if it caused any damage to the facility. It was also unclear how the attacks would impact oil production.

“The industrial security teams of Aramco have started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of drones. The two fires have been controlled”, local media quoted the spokesman as saying.