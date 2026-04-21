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Yes or no? Suspense lingers on US-Iran talks; Ceasefire ending tomorrow while war of words continues

Yes or no? Suspense lingers on US-Iran talks; Ceasefire ending tomorrow while war of words continues

According to a report, mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey have requested the Iranian delegation to participate in the talks.

Both sides blame each other as war of words continues.

New Delhi: An Iranian military commander has now delivered a sharp retort to the threats issued by US President Donald Trump. Ali Abdollahi, Commander of the Iranian military’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated that his forces are prepared to deliver an “immediate and decisive” response to any hostile action by the adversary. Commander Ali asserted that the Iranian military currently holds the upper hand in this confrontation, a position that includes control over the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian commander warned that they would not allow the US President to make false claims regarding the situation on the ground. Meanwhile, citing sources, CNN has reported that a second round of talks between Iran and the US could potentially take place on April 22.

JD Vance Expected to Arrive in Islamabad

Separately, Iranian media outlets have stated that no Iranian diplomatic delegation has yet travelled to Islamabad to engage in talks with the US. Conversely, Al Jazeera, citing its own sources, has reported that US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday for negotiations. JD Vance is likely to depart for Washington late that same night. US media reports suggest that JD Vance will lead the delegation for this second round of talks. Iran has maintained that negotiations cannot proceed while Donald Trump continues to issue threats. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also likely to accompany Vance.

Donald Trump Threatens Devastation in Iran

On Monday, US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that the delegation led by Vance had already departed for Islamabad, although other reports suggested that the Vice President remained in Washington. This potential visit by Vance comes at a critical juncture, as the two-week ceasefire—agreed upon between the US and Iran on April 8—is nearing its expiration. Furthermore, Trump has issued a stern warning that, should a diplomatic agreement fails to materialize, severe attacks could be launched on bridges and power plants in Iran.

Internal Debate Intensifies Over Talks with Iran

Meanwhile, according to a report by Axios, mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey have requested the Iranian delegation to participate in the talks. On Tuesday, Iran’s state-run television channel issued an “alert” on-screen, stating, “no Iranian delegation has travelled to Islamabad thus far.” This statement comes at a time when speculation is mounting regarding potential talks with the United States. The on-screen “alert” likely reflects an ongoing internal debate within Iran’s clerical establishment, which is currently deliberating its response to the U.S. Navy’s seizure of an Iranian container ship over the weekend.

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