Home

News

World

Yevgeny Prigozhin Of Wagner Mercenary Group Killed In Plane Crash, Claim Reports

Yevgeny Prigozhin Of Wagner Mercenary Group Killed In Plane Crash, Claim Reports

Grey Zone, a Wagner-linked Telegram channel earlier reported that the jet was shot down by air defences in Tver region, north of Moscow.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on the plane, claimed the report.

Yevgeny Prigozhin Plane Crash: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, which the unsuccessful coup against Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has been reportedly killed in a plane crash, Reuters reported citing Tass news agency. The Russian Civil Aviation Authority said that Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on the plane, claimed the report.

Trending Now

The BBC also has shared the reports of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin being on the passenger list of the plane that crashed in Russia killing all 10 on board adding that Yevgeny Prigozhin was believed to be on board the ill-fated plane.

Grey Zone, a Wagner-linked Telegram channel earlier reported that the jet was shot down by air defences in Tver region, north of Moscow.

Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES