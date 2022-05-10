New Delhi: Yoon Suk-yeol has been sworn in as the President of South Korea on Tuesday. His appointment comes at a crucial time in the country’s history as it faces many challenges ranging from North Korea’s military threats to an economic slowdown and high inflation.Also Read - North Korea Launches Suspected Missile Toward Sea

The freshly elected South Korean President immediately called for the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea.

Yoon belongs to the People Power Party. He is a former chief prosecutor who had vowed to protect the country and its 52 million people by respecting the constitution during an inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly.

Yoon Suk-yeol was sworn in in a huge ceremony at Seoul’s National Assembly.

“I solemnly swear before the people that I will faithfully perform the duties of the president,” said Yoon, a hawkish conservative who has vowed to get tough with Pyongyang.

