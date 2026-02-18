Home

News

YouTube Down: Several users globally report streaming problems on YouTube, Google likely to release statement soon

YouTube Down: Several users globally report streaming problems on YouTube, Google likely to release statement soon

Most of the issues appeared to be with the app, but some complained of troubles with the website as well.

YouTube, YouTube Ads, How to remove ads, tech news

New Delhi: In a major technical glitch, YouTube was reportedly down in the USA on Tuesday. According to Downdetector, over 2,80,000 people facing outage issues with YouTube (at the time of writing). Most of the problems seemed to be related to the app, though some users also reported issues with the website.

Users reported issues with YouTube TV too, with Downdetector logging over 7000 complaints at the time of writing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.