  • Home
  • News
  • YouTube Down: Several users globally report streaming problems on YouTube, Google likely to release statement soon

YouTube Down: Several users globally report streaming problems on YouTube, Google likely to release statement soon

Most of the issues appeared to be with the app, but some complained of troubles with the website as well.

Published date india.com Published: February 18, 2026 7:15 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
YouTube, YouTube Ads, How to remove ads, tech news
YouTube, YouTube Ads, How to remove ads, tech news

New Delhi: In a major technical glitch, YouTube was reportedly down in the USA on Tuesday. According to Downdetector, over 2,80,000 people facing outage issues with YouTube (at the time of writing). Most of the problems seemed to be related to the app, though some users also reported issues with the website.

Users reported issues with YouTube TV too, with Downdetector logging over 7000 complaints at the time of writing.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.