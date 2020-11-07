New Delhi: An adorable video of Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris, wherein she can be seen reassuring a little girl (believed to be her grandniece) that “You could be President”, has gone viral. Also Read - US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: 'Going to Win This Race With Clear Majority', Says Biden; Trump Refuses to Concede

In the 12-second video, Kamala's grandniece, Amara Ajagu, who is sitting on her lap, is heard telling the Democratic Vice President nominee that she wants to become 'a president'.

Responding to 4-year-old Amara, Kamala said, "You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35."

To this, the little girl replied, “Yeah, but I can be an astronaut president.”

Notably, the video was Kamala’s niece, Meena Harris. “For context, my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut,” she wrote along with the video.

She also asserted that the conversation between Kamala and Amara went on like this for an hour.

The video comes at a time when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken lead over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, taking him closer to the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win the US presidential election.

Biden leads Trump with 253 electoral college votes to 213 votes, as per the latest updates.