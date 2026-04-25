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You have no authority whatsoever in this matter: Trump administration tells court over Immigration Policy

‘You have no authority whatsoever in this matter’: Trump administration tells court over Immigration Policy

TPS is a designation that permits immigrants from countries affected by war, natural disasters, or other catastrophes to live and work in the United States for as long as it remains unsafe for them to return to their home countries.

Federal judges in New York and Washington, D.C., had previously blocked the Trump administration from stripping the U.S. government-granted legal status.

New Delhi: In a filing before the U.S. Supreme Court in petitions seeking to protect millions of immigrants from deportation, U.S. President Donald Trump argued that the judiciary lacks authority to review his administration’s decisions in this area. Federal judges in New York and Washington, D.C., had previously blocked the Trump administration from stripping the U.S. government-granted legal status—which shields them from deportation—from more than 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians. Citing widespread violence, crime, terrorism, and kidnappings, the administration is currently issuing warnings against travelling to either of these two countries for any reason. On Wednesday, the judges will hear appeals against these administrative decisions, in which the administration is defending the actions taken by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals of Haiti and Syria.

Humanitarian Protection Measures

The revocation of TPS and other humanitarian protection measures constitutes a significant step within the broader crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration that the Trump administration has been pursuing since returning to power in January 2025. When the Supreme Court considered this matter, it took no action on the administration’s request to immediately terminate TPS protections for Haitian and Syrian nationals while the case remained under judicial review. Last year, under similar circumstances, the Court had permitted the administration to terminate TPS for Venezuelan nationals.

War and Disasters

Under a U.S. statute known as the Immigration Act of 1990, TPS (Temporary Protected Status) is a designation that permits immigrants from countries affected by war, natural disasters, or other catastrophes to live and work in the United States for as long as it remains unsafe for them to return to their home countries.

According to the plaintiffs, this legal dispute could have far-reaching implications, potentially affecting 1.3 million immigrants across all 17 countries currently designated under the TPS program. The Trump administration has so far sought to terminate protections for 13 of these countries.

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Lower courts have ruled against the administration’s termination of TPS, finding that officials failed to follow the protocols required under the Immigration Act for assessing conditions within a country before revoking its designation.

The Trump Justice Department’s Stance

The Trump Justice Department refutes these points and presents a broad argument—one that could thwart future legal challenges—claiming that courts lack the authority to review its TPS decisions. In a petition filed with the Supreme Court, the Department stated: “The TPS statute expressly precludes judicial review of claims challenging the Secretary’s TPS decisions, including the procedures and analyses underlying those decisions.” In this and other cases, Trump has emphasized an expansive view of presidential powers and a limited view of judicial jurisdiction.

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