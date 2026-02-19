Home

You Indian dog, go back: Sikh man verbally, physically assaulted in Australia; Left behind with emotional trauma, broken nose

Harmanpreet said that this was not the first time he had faced racial abuse in Australia, but described the latest incident as deeply distressing.

New Delhi: Disturbing news has come in from Australia amidst the rising hate speeches and hate crimes against people of Indian origin and migrants from India. In this incident, a 22-year-old Sikh nurse was harassed, tormented, and racially abused in Corio, Geelong, Australia. He was also physically abused, as a result of which he suffered a broken nose.

Victim under emotional trauma

According to sources, this incident took place on Tuesday, February 17. The victim, identified as Harmanpreet Singh, is under emotional trauma. This attack has been described as an alleged racially motivated assault.

Harmanpreet Singh said that the heckling started on Tuesday night while he was still training and escalated when he stepped out of the gym after he finished a workout. When he stepped out of the gymnasium, three men were allegedly waiting for him. One of them headbutted him.

Physical and verbal abuse

“He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose. And just started bleeding straight away,” said Singh while speaking to Australian broadcaster 9News.

“Wanna mouth off, you Indian dog?” shows one of the men shouting in the video footage accessed by the channel. He was also allegedly told to “go back to where you came from” during the confrontation.

Assailants ran away

The three men ran away in a sedan soon after the assault, while Singh was bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a hospital where he spent the night under medical supervision. Doctors have indicated that he may require specialist consultation and possible surgery for his injuries.

“Nobody wants to hear it, especially when you’re just minding your own business. Anyone would be hurt. I’m still traumatised,” he said while talking to the broadcaster.

Not the first time

Harmanpreet Singh said that this was not the first time he had faced racial abuse in Australia, but described the latest incident as deeply distressing. The attack has left him questioning his sense of safety.

“I don’t know if I’m going to go back to the gym. I’m not going to feel safe after this,” he said.

The incident comes amid concerns over a rise in racist attacks targeting the Indian community in Australia.

The attacks have escalated following anti-immigration protests held across parts of Australia last year, raising fresh concerns about the safety and security of migrants in the country, say the community members.

