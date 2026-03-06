Home

‘You should not choose Supreme Leader without me’: Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Iran

Trump stated that if Iran chooses a new Supreme Leader without America's involvement, it would be meaningless.

Donald Trump said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death is the greatest chance for the people of Iran to reclaim control of their nation.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has stated that Iran should not choose a new Supreme Leader without his consent. He stated that America’s role in the selection of the new leader is essential and that doing so without American participation would be a waste of time.

What did Trump say?

Trump also stated that Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is being considered as a potential successor, but he will not accept him.

He warned that if the new leader continues the policies of the old leadership, there could be another conflict between the US and Iran in the coming years. Trump said that America wants a leader who can bring peace and stability to Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assassination

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a series of large-scale US and Israeli missile strikes in Tehran on 28 February 2026. His death was confirmed by Iranian state TV on 1 March 2026. Khamenei was reportedly conducting a crucial meeting with the seniormost officials of Iran in his office, who were also killed.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, died two days later on March 2 due to the injuries she suffered in the air strikes. According to Iranian state media, she was injured in the US and Israeli attacks two days ago and died during treatment. Khamenei and several members of his family were also killed in these attacks.

India and US’s reactions

The daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law of the Supreme Leader were killed in the joint Israeli-American airstrikes on Iran, according to Iranian state media.

US President Donald Trump, commenting on Khamenei’s death, said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, terming it the greatest chance for the people of Iran to reclaim control of their nation.

The Modi government offered condolences on the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

