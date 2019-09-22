Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who comes across as quite budget-conscious, reached the United States on Saturday ahead of his address in the United Nations General Assembly on September 27. But this time, he didn’t take a commercial flight like he did last time which was his first meeting with US President Donald Trump after he became Pakistan prime minister.

According to an ANI report, Imran Khan was barred from using a commercial flight by Saudi Crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who said, “You are my special guest and you would be going to the US on my special aircraft.”

Imran Khan is on a seven-day US visit, which is reportedly aimed at drawing the attention of the world towards what’s happening in Kashmir.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the US. The seven-day visit is aimed at drawing the attention of the world towards what is happening in Kashmir.”

Khan is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Before arriving in the US, Imran Khan was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to muster support from the Islamic nation on the Kashmir issue.

In Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed Kashmir apart from trade, investment and economic relations.

According to reports, Imran Khan is scheduled to address the UNGA on India’s move on Kashmir. New Delhi has cleared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on India’s contribution to development, peace, and security as a responsible member of the global body.

India will only soar high if Pakistan stoops low by raking up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly session, India’s top envoy to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin had said earlier, warning that Islamabad which mainstreamed terrorism in the past may mainstream hate speech now.