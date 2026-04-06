Home

News

You will pay big price: Trump warns Iran as Tehran rejects ceasefire proposal

‘You will pay big price’: Trump warns Iran as Tehran rejects ceasefire proposal

US-Iran War: President Trump has now issued a fierce warning to Tehran for rejecting the ceasefire proposal. Scroll down to read details.

'You will pay big price': Trump warns Iran as Tehran rejects ceasefire proposal (AI-generated Image)

US-Iran War: The United States President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, mentioning he’s “very upset”. This comes after Iran rejected a ceasefire proposal by the US, as per reports. President Trump warned that Iran would face severe consequences if it failed to reach a deal. This statement comes at a time when the tensions in West Asia are constantly escalating between the two countries.

President Donald Trump’s Reaction

US President Trump, while speaking to reporters present outside the White House, mentioned that his patience is now running out. He said, “I am very upset. They are going to pay a big price.”

US President Donald Trump also stated that the situation could simply just end if Iran chooses to agree to the US terms and conditions. He said, “It could end very fast if they do what they have to do. They know that.”

Pressure of the deadline builds

Donald Trump said that he has set a very strict deadline for Iran to accept the deal. He warned that if the country does not align with their proposals or respond positively by Tuesday evening, there may be some serious repercussions for the same. The urgency of the matter is associated with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is an integral oil transit route that has been affected in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States. The area has been closed to many countries, which has resulted in the disruption of global oil supplies.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iran rejects ceasefire plan

Iran has now refused to accept a ceasefire. The head of Iran’s diplomatic mission in Cairo, Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, told the Associated Press, “We won’t merely accept a ceasefire.”

He added, “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again.” The Iranian state’s Islamic Republic News Agency mentioned that Iran issued its response through Pakistan, which acted as a key mediator.

Trump defends ‘vulgar language’

President Donald Trump is seen using harsh language in his posts on Truth Social these days. He wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fu**in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” earlier.

Trump defended his language in the posts, mentioning that he did so only to prove his point, adding, “I think you’ve heard it before.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.