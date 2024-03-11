Young Hyderabad Woman Murdered In Victoria, Australia, Her Dumped Body Found

The woman's body was found in a bin on the side of a deserted road in Buckley, west of Geelong in Victoria on Saturday.

Chaitanya Madhagani alias Swetha was living with her husband and their three-year-old son in Melbourne.

Hyderabad Woman In Australia: In an unfortunate incident, a young woman from Hyderabad, who had been living with her family in Australia, has been found murdered, according to the reports.

According to the local police, it is suspected that the two parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas. Meanwhile, the police established a second crime scene at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook in southwestern Melbourne.

They suspect that the woman was murdered at home and her body was dumped in a bin some 82 km away.

Swetha’s husband, Ashok Raj Varikuppala, reportedly flew back to India recently with the couple’s son.

