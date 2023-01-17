Home

News

World

Young Professionals Scheme: You Can Live And Work In UK For 2 Years; Check Eligibility, Other Criteria

Young Professionals Scheme: You Can Live And Work In UK For 2 Years; Check Eligibility, Other Criteria

India and the UK is set to launch the Young Professionals Scheme that will allow degree-holding Indian nationals of 18-30 years of age to live and work in Britain for up to two years.

As per the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the scheme will be valid for 3 years and will be effective from March 2023. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India and the UK is set to launch the Young Professionals Scheme that will allow degree-holding Indian nationals of 18-30 years of age to live and work in Britain for up to two years. The scheme would be launched on February 28, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement issued after the 15th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in Delhi.

UK-India Young Professionals Scheme: Key Points To Know

The scheme will allow 3,000 degree holders from India aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in UK for two years

Those between 18-30 years of age is elligible to apply for the scheme

The programme will be reciprocal, also allowing UK professionals in the same position to participate in a professional exchange by living and working in India.

The scheme will start in March 2023

Job offer is not required to apply for the visa

As per the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the scheme will be valid for 3 years and will be effective from March 2023. Citizens of India and Britain can travel to each other’s country to visit, study, or work for two years. Both countries will exchange 3,000 candidates. Vikram Doraiswami also said that there is no need of a job offer to apply for this visa.