Home

News

YouTube Global Outage triggers chaos worldwide; Google breaks silence as millions see something went wrong error

YouTube Global Outage triggers chaos worldwide; Google breaks silence as millions see ‘something went wrong’ error

YouTube stopped working for millions of people around the world. Google said there was a technical problem and told everyone their teams were working fast to fix it.

Apple March 4 Event

YouTube users worldwide experienced glitches while trying to access their favorite videos Wednesday as the platform experienced a massive outage. Hundreds of thousands of visitors reported issues accessing YouTube’s homepage early Wednesday morning (IST), leaving users unable to watch videos, see video recommendations, or access the site through various devices.

Users flood the internet with YouTube Outage Reports

Tech forums, comment sections and social media platforms saw users from India, the United States, Britain, Australia, Mexico and beyond take to the internet in discontent as they couldn’t access YouTube through web browsers or mobile apps.

If you’re having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you’re not alone — our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates: https://t.co/7iTU5S9AgT — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 18, 2026

Screenshots of blank YouTube pages, error notifications, and failed loading screens were prevalent on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as users described the woes of not being able to access YouTube.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The Internet is taking a break I guess”: X users take a screenshot

Users across Reddit, X, and technology blogs reported similar problems as they attempted to refresh their YouTube homepage or playlists.

Real-time outage tracking platform Downdetector showed spikes in YouTube outage reports coming in from affected users in the United States, India, Britain, Canada and other countries. Over 320,000 people in the U.S. and tens of thousands of users in India reported problems with YouTube.

In a statement to X, Google confirmed the outage

Later Wednesday morning, Google confirmed that they were aware of the problem. “We’re aware that YouTube is experiencing problems for many users. Our teams are working on it,” Google said in a statement.

Shortly after, Google gave an update and said “The issue has been resolved and videos are appearing on our homepage, app, and YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, and Premium again. We’re continuing to investigate the root cause and will take steps to prevent this from happening again.”

The cause of the problem was identified as an issue with YouTube’s recommendation system.

Why should you care? Dependence on cloud-based platforms

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming platforms and many use it to listen to music, watch videos, learn new skills and entertain themselves. YouTube also acts as a platform for creators to earn a living by posting videos.

Whenever there’s an outage on a cloud-based platform, people take to the internet. Whether it’s panic or constructive feedback, internet users have strong opinions about website outages.

Other platforms have experienced outages

Online services such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and various cloud-based technology providers have suffered outages in the past few months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.