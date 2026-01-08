Home

Yunus govt takes major action in lynching of Hindu Dipu Chandra Das, arrests Ex-madrasa teacher for...

The Bangladesh police have arrested the prime accused in the killing of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das.

Dhaka: In a significant development amid the continued attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus looks to have finally woken up. In the recent development, Bangladesh police has arrested former madrasa teacher Yasin Arafat, the prime accused in the killing of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das. For those unversed, Bangladesh Hindu Dipu Chandra Das was killed by a mob in Bangladesh on the 18th of December, 2025.

According to local media reports, the Bangladesh police have arrested the accused in the killing of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das. The report has also said that Yasin was arrested in Sarulia with the support from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

