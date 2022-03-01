New Delhi: Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella died on Monday. He was 26. As per the reports, Zain was born with cerebral palsy (A congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture).Also Read - Microsoft To Fully Reopen Its Offices By February 28

In an email to its staff, the software company said that Zain had passed away. "Hold the family in your thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately", the mail read.

"Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children's Hospital, said in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.