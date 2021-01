Lahore: A court in Lahore today sentenced terrorist Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi 15-year jail term in a terror funding case. Lakhvi is also the mastermind of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. India has sought Lakhvi’s custody in connection with the Mumbai terror attack. Lakhvi also has several Interpol notice against him. Also Read - Reliance Capital's Total Outstanding Debt Rises to Rs 20,380 Crore