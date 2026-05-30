Zelensky alerts Ukrainians, says intelligence inputs received suggesting Russia is preparing new massive attack; releases video message

He went on to mention that a report had been received from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, providing details regarding Russia's ongoing preparations.

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Numerous peace initiatives have been attempted, yet all have ended in failure.

New Delhi: The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for more than four years, and both nations have been continuously launching attacks against one another. Numerous peace initiatives have been attempted, yet all have ended in failure. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a significant appeal to the people of Ukraine.

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Zelensky Issues Video Message

In a video message, he stated, “We have intel indicating that Russia is preparing a new massive attack. Please pay attention to air raid alerts and stay safe. Air defense and the continued need to help Ukraine protect its skies are our key priorities. I am grateful to every partner, every leader, and every country that is ready to help and that implements our arrangements in full. The PURL initiative must work. This concerns both the United States and Europe. We are pooling funds from our European partners and other friends to purchase missiles, including for Patriot systems. Sufficient supplies depend on America, and we hope that Ukraine will be heard.”

We have intel indicating that Russia is preparing a new massive attack. Please pay attention to air raid alerts and stay safe. Air defense and the continued need to help Ukraine protect its skies are our key priorities. I am grateful to every partner, every leader, and every… pic.twitter.com/sjXecyOjfW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 29, 2026

Ukraine Is Raising Funds

“I am grateful to every partner, every leader, and every nation willing to offer assistance and fully committed to supporting our defense efforts,” said the Ukrainian president. He further added that, in collaboration with European nations and other friendly states, Ukraine is currently raising funds to acquire Patriot missile systems and other defensive capabilities. He expressed optimism that the United States, too, would recognize Ukraine’s critical needs and continue to provide support. He voiced high expectations regarding the U.S., expressing confidence that Ukraine’s appeals would be heard.

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Foreign Minister Provides Update

He went on to mention that a report had been received from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, providing details regarding Russia’s ongoing preparations. “All our diplomatic representatives must remain focused; we require concrete results. Indeed, we are engaged in daily discussions with partners capable of providing us with support. Yesterday, truly positive decisions were reached in our discussions with Sweden, and a favorable decision was also received from Japan. Furthermore, key meetings are scheduled to take place soon in Europe regarding the development of new air defense capabilities.”