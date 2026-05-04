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Zelensky makes eerie prediction for May 9, says Ukrainian drones could fly over Moscow

Zelensky makes eerie prediction for ‘May 9’, says Ukrainian drones could fly over Moscow

He also commented about the conflict in the Middle East, stating that the war in Iran remains unresolved and it could cause instability for a long time.

(File image: www.weforum.org)

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, while claiming that Russia is steadily weakening, said that the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow could be held without any military equipment this time around.

Zelensky posted on X, “This summer will be a moment when Putin decides what to do next: expand the war or move to diplomacy. And we must push him toward diplomacy. Russia has announced a May 9 parade in Moscow without military equipment. If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment – and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square. This is telling. It shows they are not strong now. So we must keep the pressure, by sanctions, on them. Please oppose any ideas to ease sanctions – this is important. And thank you also to those who are fighting against Russia’s shadow oil fleet. From an intervention at the European Political Community Summit.”

This summer will be a moment when Putin decides what to do next: expand the war or move to diplomacy. And we must push him toward diplomacy. Russia has announced a May 9 parade in Moscow without military equipment. If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years.… pic.twitter.com/vToaxOtPBI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 4, 2026

Zelensky, while speaking at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide what to do next this summer – “expand the war or move to diplomacy. And we must push him toward diplomacy.”

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He said Russia is not strong now, and the pressure should be kept through sanctions. Urging the members to oppose the idea of easing sanctions, he called the move important and thanked all those who are fighting against Russia’s “shadow oil fleet”.

He also commented about the conflict in the Middle East, stating that the war in Iran remains unresolved and it could cause instability for a long time. Zelensky added that the prolonged war in Iran may raise the cost of living in all countries this year “and this could lead to major political shifts.”

He highlighted that the energy and security cooperation between the European nations needs to be “real cooperation” and they need to help each other prepare for winter while dealing with energy challenges. The Ukrainian President also asked for a push towards a long-term solution for the Strait of Hormuz and for the people of Iran.

“I believe Europe should be able to produce everything it needs to defend against everything – all the ballistic attacks and all other weapons – on its own,” Zelensky said highlighting that Ukraine offers a contribution to Europe’s defence, including their drone deals. “Drone Deals mean joint work, joint production, shared protection. Let’s move forward on this.”

He emphasised that the European countries need strong protection across the continent – from drones and all other potential attacks in the air, at sea, and on land.

(With IANS inputs)

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