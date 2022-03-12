Kyiv: Hours after the Russian forces abducted the mayor of Melitopol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday proposed to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem, state media Kyiv Independent reported. According to the report, Zelenskyy has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as an intermediary.Also Read - Zelenskyy Urges World Leaders To Help Release Of Abducted Melitopol Mayor From Russian Forces

In the meantime, Vladimir Putin had approved bringing volunteering fighters from Syria and other countries to join Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. Giving details, Russia’s defense minister had said there had been “more than 16,000 applications” from the Middle East. Also Read - Second Week Into War, Vladimir Putin Sees Positive Shifts In Talks With Ukraine Over Ceasefire

On the other hand, the Ukrainian President earlier said that more than 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war against Russia. The UN also added that at least 2.5 million people have fled the country since February 24, 2022.

Earlier in the day, Russia destroyed an airfield in Vasylkiv in Kyiv region, in rocket attacks, and a mosque housing 80 civilians in Mariupol.

Moreover, the Ukrainian officials accused Russia of damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv with heavy artillery.