‘Zelenskyy, Putin HATE each other’: Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Donald Trump said that progress was being made toward ending the Russia–Ukraine conflict. He also noted that tense relations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin continue to complicate peace efforts

Washington DC: Amid the years-long violent conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is getting worse every day, the United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that major progress was being made towards ending the ongoing strife between the two countries. He also talked about the relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that their strained ties continue to make peace efforts “difficult.”

What Did Trump Say On The Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal?

While addressing the media at the White House, the US President stated that both the leaders ‘hate each other,’ which is making the peace talks difficult.

“Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other, and it makes it very difficult. But I think we’re getting very close to getting a settlement.” He added, “I think that we have a good chance of getting it settled,” Trump said.

It is to be noted that the US President’s statement came after talks with Putin. During the conversation, Trump requested a temporary halt to attacks on Ukraine amid extreme winter conditions.

“I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various ‌towns ‍for a week, ‍and he agreed to do ‌that,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. “It was very ‍nice. A lot of people ‍said, ‘Don’t waste the call, you’re not going to get that.’ And he did it,” he added.

Harsh Weather Affecting The Region

Explaining the context of his request, Trump pointed to unusually harsh weather affecting the region. “It’s extraordinary. It’s not just cold, it’s extraordinarily cold. Record-setting cold over there too, they are having the same, it’s a big pile of bad weather,” he said, drawing a comparison with a cold snap in Washington.

Reiterating his remarks, the US President added, “They’ve never experienced a cold like that. And I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and the various towns for a week. And he agreed to do that, and I have to tell you, it was very nice.”

Violence Continues On The Ground

Trump’s comments come even as violence continues on the ground. Ukrainian officials on Thursday said three people were killed in an overnight Russian drone attack in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, while Zelenskyy cautioned that Russia could be preparing for another major assault.

These major developments come ahead of America-mediated peace talks, which are expected this weekend. Meanwhile, Russia has invited the Ukrainian President to Moscow for talks to end the nearly four-year-long conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Thursday.

Ushakov further stated that Moscow would ensure President Zelenskyy’s security during his visit, Russia Today reported.

(with ANI inputs)

