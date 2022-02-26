Kyiv: As Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a video statement on Saturday dismissing rumours that he had fled Kyiv. In his short message from Kyiv’s government district, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not surrender as it was on the side of truth. Vowing to fight for his land, country and children, Zelenskyy urged citizens to not believe in fake news.Also Read - Importance Of Black Sea In Global Markets | Explained

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth….a lot of fake information has appeared on the internet saying that I allegedly called on our army to lay down its arms and that evacuation is under way," he said.

Looking tired but determined, he added: "Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this.

In an earlier video, Zelenskyy had told his nation that “we must withstand tonight” as he warned of an impending Russian assault in Kyiv and other cities across the country. “This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities in our country are under attack. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, our guys and girls in Donbas, the cities of southern Ukraine and especially Kyiv. We cannot lose the capital,” Zelenskyy said.

“I address our defenders. On all fronts tonight, the enemy will use all of its forces at disposal to break our resistance, dishonourably, cruelly and inhumanely. Tonight they will go on assault. We must all understand what awaits us. We must withstand tonight,” he added.

Russian-Ukraine war:

Russian forces have gone all out with their attacks in Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a military operation. Putin has recognised Ukraine’s two breakaway regions- Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Friday that the armed forces inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces, adding more than 30 of their tanks, seven aircraft and six helicopters have been destroyed.

More than 360 people in Ukraine have been wounded and 137 have been killed since Thursday’s attack.

The United Nations has urged that protection of civilians in Ukraine should be the number one priority.

Despite receiving global flak, Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the invasion by asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. Putin also warned that any interference would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”