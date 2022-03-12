Kyiv: Amid intense war between the two countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday urged the leaders of France and Germany to help secure the release of the mayor of Melitopol who Kyiv says was abducted by invading Russian forces.Also Read - Sanctions Could Cause International Space Station To Crash: Russia

“During the night and today, we are talking to our partners about the situation with our mayor. Our demand is clear: He must be released immediately. I have already phoned [German] Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I have spoken to [French] President Emmanuel Macron… I will speak to all the necessary people to get our people released,” Zelensky said in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency. He said he also urged all world leaders who speak to Moscow. Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Ukrainian Couple Stands Up To Armed Russian Soldiers. Watch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the leaders of France and Germany to help secure the release of the mayor of Melitopol who Kyiv says was abducted by invading Russian forces: AFP (File pic) pic.twitter.com/BaJ7FCmyrp — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Also Read - Who is 'Wali'? World’s Deadliest Sniper From Canada Helping Ukraine Fight Russian Army

As per updates from the Ukrainian president and the Parliament, mayor Ivan Fedorov was abducted on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying Melitopol, a town in southern Ukraine halfway between Mariupol and Kherson, because he “refused to cooperate with the enemy.”

The Ukrainian parliament in a statement said that the mayor was arrested while at the city’s crisis centre tackling the supply issues.

Moreover, Zelenskyy said 2,000 Ukrainians demonstrated in Melitopol on Saturday against the Russian invasion and to demand the release of their mayor.

“Do you hear, Moscow? If 2,000 people demonstrate in Melitopol against the occupation, how many are there in Moscow against the war?” he said in his video.

It must be noted that Melitopol had a population of just over 150,000 before the Russian invasion began on 24 February 2022, reported news agency AFP.