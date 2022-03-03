Kyiv: As the Russia-Ukraine war continued to escalate for the 8th consecutive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday promised his citizens that the damages to infrastructure inflicted by invading Russian forces would be repaired and that Moscow would pay the bill.Also Read - Video: Reporter Goes Off Air As Massive Explosions Light Up Kyiv Skyline During News Telecast

"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word of reparations and contributions. You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian in full," Zelensky said in a video statement.

In the video message, Zelenskyy also slammed Russia claiming his country survived world wars, famines, holocaust, occupation of Crimea. However, he vowed to rebuild the country after the war. "Russia will compensate Ukraine for all the damages it suffered," he said in the video message.

In the meantime, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service claimed that more than 2,000 civilians have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy continued in the video message, “They wanted to destroy us so many times, but they couldn’t. We’ve been through so much. And if someone thinks that after overcoming all this, Ukrainians, all of us, will be scared, broken, or surrender, he just doesn’t know anything about us. Putin knows nothing about Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy had in a recent address to the nation, said every invader should know that they will not get anything here. “No one will be conquered. Even if they can accumulate more equipment and more people, it doesn’t change anything for them. They will be destroyed everywhere,” he had said.