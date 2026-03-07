Home

News

Zionist regime has made a big mistake..: First post from Ayatollah Khameneis X account after his death

‘Zionist regime has made a big mistake..’: First post from Ayatollah Khamenei’s X account after his death

Khamenei was killed in an epochal attack by the US and Israel on February 28, marking an inflexion point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule.

First post from Ayatollah Khamenei's X account after his death

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in a joint US-Israel operation, has brought shockwaves across the world. Following the 86-year-old Supreme Leader’s assassination, the first post has surfaced on his official X account. The first tweet from Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, since his death has emerged on his X account. The tweet warns Israel and includes an image of a missile being constructed and hitting a target.

What did the first post from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s X account say after his death?

Khamenei was killed in an epochal attack by the US and Israel on February 28, marking an inflexion point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed his death, a development that has pushed the Middle East into a deep crisis.

Four relatives of Khamenei, including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law, were also killed in the US-Israeli strikes, reported Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing sources. Six days after the death of Ali Khamenei, a message has now been shared on his X account. The post reads, “The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God’s grace.” Along with the message, an AI-generated image was also shared in the post.

Read More: Mojtaba Khamenei family, net worth: Know about wife Zahra Haddad Adel and kids as Iran gets new supreme leader after Khamenei’s death

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

A photo depicting the development of missiles through to warfare was given in the post. It gave an overview of how missile parts were made, loaded, and manufactured, as well as how missiles were deployed and hit targets.

The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God’s grace. pic.twitter.com/vBVMXIYjaf — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 6, 2026

What AI-generated image was shared along with the message on the X account?

According to the AI image posted from the account of the late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, several stages are shown—from the making of a missile to the final attack. It shows scientists working on missile development and soldiers fulfilling the launch, and it also depicts the missile hitting the compelling target. The graphic indicates a hypersonic missile, yet it does not give specifications about type of weaponry or references any type of attacks.

Read More: ‘My life has little value, ready to sacrifice…’: Old Clip of Khamenei’s powerful speech resurfaces as Iran‑Israel-US war escalates

Who is currently managing Khamenei’s X account after his death?

At present, it is unclear who is currently managing the account of the late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Technically, this is the second post made after his death. Earlier, on March 1, after confirmation of his death, a verse from the Quran was shared from the account, which was seen as a message regarding his passing.

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful Among the faithful are men who fulfill what they have pledged to Allah: there are some among them who have fulfilled their pledge, and some of them who still wait, and they have not changed in the least (Holy Quran 33:23),” reads the post.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.