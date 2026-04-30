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Return Kohinoor diamond to India: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdanis message to King Charles III

‘Return Kohinoor diamond to India:’ New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s message to King Charles III

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s has a bold message to King Charles III. He has mentioned about the return of Kohinoor diamond to India.

'Return Kohinoor diamond to India:' New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s message to King Charles III(Photo Credit: Both photos taken from X)

Zohran Mamdani has been in the news since he became the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected mayor of the largest city in the United States. Now, Mamdani has made a bold remark that is gaining spotlight. Mamdani on Wednesday signalled that any potential audience with King Charles III would be far from a mere formality. During a press conference, when asked what his message would be to the monarch at this meeting, Mamdani clearly stated that he would forgo the pleasantries of statecraft to address one of the most contentious artifacts in the world: the Kohinoor diamond. Mamdani stated, “If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor Diamond,” reported USA Today.

What did Mamdani say about returning the Kohinoor diamond to India?

Mayors generally interact with the British Crown according to strict protocol, with a focus on “soft diplomacy,” however, Mamdani’s comments give a sense of historical reckoning to the public’mayoral’ discourse. King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain will visit the One World Trade Centre in NYC on Wednesday to observe the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Mamdani will also participate in the event at the One World Trade Centre.

Also Read: What is the net worth of Indian-American Muslim NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani? Has a Bollywood connection too

During his Tuesday address to a joint meeting of Congress, Charles acknowledged the upcoming 25th anniversary of Sept. 11. It is to be noted that nearly 3,000 individuals had lost their lives in the attacks, including 67 British citizens.

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What is the historical background of the Kohinoor diamond?

The Kohinoor, which means “Mountain of Light”, is more than simply a gemstone; it symbolises the great cultural pride of India, as well as the scars left by centuries of imperialism. The diamond now known as the Kohinoor was originally mined in India, from the Kollur Mine. Originally, its weight was 186 carats (before re-cutting). It was owned by many Indian rulers, including Mughals and Sikhs, until 1849, after the second Anglo-Sikh war, when the British East India Company, after several years of battling and the direct defeat of Maharaja Duleep Singh (then only 10 years old), was forced to sign a Treaty of Lahore with the company giving them possession of the diamond, which was subsequently gifted to Queen Victoria.

Today, the 105.6-carat diamond is set in the Crown of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, housed safely behind reinforced glass in the Tower of London. For India, the Kohinoor is the “ultimate unreturned asset.”

The Kohinoor diamond is viewed by most of India’s one billion people as the “greatest ever lost asset.” Mamdani’s comments resonate with a billion-strong population that views the diamond as a looted treasure rather than a legal gift. Many Indians view the diamond’s presence in London as a lingering reminder of the colonial “drain of wealth.” Zohran Mamdani also shares close ties with India. Mamdani’s mother, Mira Nair, was born in India and moved to the US for college.

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