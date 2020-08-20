A Texas man’s worst nightmare came to be true as he was left horrified to see a snake slithering right out of his toilet! The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 2 million views, evoking surprise and fear. Also Read - The Horror! Cobra Snake Enters Man's Pants While He Was Sleeping in UP's Mirzapur, Know What Happened Next

The 29-second video shows the serpent creeping out of the bowl while one person is making an attempt to remove it using a golf club. The video was shared on Twitter by US-based meteorologist Payton Malone, who said the video was taken at his friends’ house in West Texas.

”I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine…apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this,” Malone wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine…apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/jd23gbLkGF — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 16, 2020

One person in the replies to Malone’s tweet explained how snakes find their way into the toilets of American citizens.

“I live in Houston and everyone always makes sure the toilet lid is always down when not in use. If there’s a break in the sewer system, in your own line or the cities lines, they’ll come in that way. People are always wondering how snakes get in their homes, this is how,” wrote one person in the comments section.

Here are other reactions:

I had a frog in my toilet a few weeks ago. Discovered it afterwards…. pic.twitter.com/OF2Bk3KXdS — abbie (@abbierenn) August 16, 2020

Nope. Never using a toilet again. @leilarahimi — Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) August 16, 2020

I would LITERALLY, ACTUALLY DIE. They’d have to pick up my corpse from the bathroom floor with the snake slithering over it. — I am Mimi (@BackwardsNever) August 18, 2020

I would have a new bathroom — Julia Dugan (@juju_Dugan18) August 16, 2020

Lol. If you don’t like snakes in your toilet, come to South Florida where we have iguanas in our toilets. pic.twitter.com/E2I8D6RjYw — Gerry Bushey (@gerrybushey) August 17, 2020