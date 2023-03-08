Top Recommended Stories

WPL 2023: Not Smriti Mandhana, Sania Mirza Reveals Funniest Player At Royal Challengers Bangalore Dressing Room

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the WPL so far.

Updated: March 8, 2023 8:03 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Sania Mirza and Sophie Devine (R) catch up at RCB dressing room. (Image: RCB/Twitter)

RCB WPL 2023 News: Sophie Devine is the most funniest player in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), revealed team mentor Sania Mirza. The 36-year-old Indian tennis star retired from the game earlier this year after nearly two decades. RCB are winless in WPL so far.

“The most funniest player in the dressing room is I think Sophie Devine. I was giving an interview and she came from behind making some gestures. I told her if I would have had the phone with me, I would have made a video and put it in Instagram story,” the tennis ace told the broadcaster ahead of RCB’s clash against Gujarat Giants on Wednesday.

Published Date: March 8, 2023 7:17 PM IST

Updated Date: March 8, 2023 8:03 PM IST

