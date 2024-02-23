Home

WWE Wrestler John Cena Makes Only Fan Account To Promote New Hollywood Movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’

John Cena (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: WWE’s biggest superstar John Cena has joined an adult-only platform, Only Fans in order to promote his upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’. The movie is an adult dramedy that will also star Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler.

Cena took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce his new venture and wrote: “…like you’ve never seen me before,” he teased. “Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans.”

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

On clicking the link, fans are taken to an OnlyFans account of his character in the upcoming adult-rated dramedy.

The bio read: “You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids!”

Unlike most other accounts on the platform which can only be accessed by those who make subscription payments, it’s free to subscribe to Stanicky’s OnlyFans account.

However, users must be at least 18 years old and create an OnlyFans account themselves, reports aceshowbiz.com.

There were two posts on the newly-launched Stanicky account. The first had a short three-second clip from the film which features Cena dressed as Britney Spears in her iconic ‘…Baby One More Time’ schoolgirl outfit, licking the ground.

The caption for it read: “Anyone want to hit this one more time?” the suggestive caption reads.

The other clip showed a sweaty Cena with a wallet in his mouth as an off-camera character says: “We’ll calm him down, relax.”

While his account seems to be a publicity stunt for the new movie, fans were nevertheless shocked by his move.

In ‘Ricky Stanicky’, Cena plays the imaginary friend of three childhood pals who comes to life. The film also stars Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler.

