New Delhi: Yamaha today launched the new Yamaha R15 Version 4, Yamaha R15M, Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter and Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer also introduced new Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition of several sports models.Also Read - KTM 125 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.50 Lakh: Check ALL Features Here

The Yamaha R15 Version 4 and the Yamaha R15M come with an aerodynamic design inspired by the Yamaha YZF R7. Both variants are powered by a 155cc LC4V SOHC FI engine. The new Yamaha R15 Version 4 boasts a bi-functional LED headlight, fully-digital LCD instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity, deltabox frame, USD front forks, aluminium swingarm, dual-channel ABS and traction control system. The new Yamaha R15 gets additional features like assist and slipper clutch, quick shifter, special 3D emblem and special seat, among others. Also Read - Fabio Quartararo to Replace MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi at Yamaha in 2021

The new Yamaha R15 range is available in four colour options — Metallic Red, Dark Knight, Racing Blue and Metallic Grey. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Yamaha recalls 1,874 units of YZF-R3 model

R15 Version 4 Metallic Red – Rs 1,67,800

R15 Version 4 Dark Knight – Rs 1,68,800

R15 Version 4 Racing Blue – Rs 1,72,800

R15M Metallic Grey – Rs 1,77,800

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter also has an aerodynamic design and employs the same 155cc LC4V SOHC FI engine used by the Yamaha R15 Version 4 and the Yamaha R15M. It is equipped with features like automatic start/stop system, side-stand engine cut-off, multi-functional LCD digital instrument clsuter, LED tail light, 24.5-litre underseat storage, external fuel-lid, twin shocks at the rear and front disc brake with ABS. It is a Bluetooh-enabled scooter.

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter has two colour options — Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Aerox 155 Racing Blue – Rs 1,29,000

Aerox 155 Grey Vermillion – Rs 1,29,000

At the heart of the new Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid is a 125cc FI Blue Core engine. The scooter gets features like LED headlight, full-digital instrument panel, telescopic front suspension, UBS and 21-litre underseat storage. It also supports Yamaha Motorcycle ‘Connect X’ application enabled with Bluetooth technology. Below are the variant-wise Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

RayZR 125 FI STD Drum – Rs 76,830

RayZR 125 FI STD Disc – Rs 79,830

RayZR 125 FI DX Disc – Rs 80,300

RayZR Street Rally 125 FI Disc – Rs 83,830

Yamaha has also launched Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition of FZ 25, MT-15, R15 Version 4, Aerox 155 and RayZR 125 FI. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).