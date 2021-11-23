New Delhi: The Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to a report by India Today, the renaming will most probably happen during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on November 25.Also Read - Bus Overturns at Yamuna Expressway, Over 30 People Injured; Few Critical

PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top BJP leaders will be present at the event, where a formal announcement regarding renaming of the expressway may be made.

This was the first expressway of UP, started during the tenure of BSP supremo Mayawati. It is also known as Taj Expressway. It is a 6-lane 165-km long expressway that connects Greater Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR) with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The cost of this expressway was more than 14,000 crores. However, this expressway could not be completed during Mayawati’s time. It was inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav, who became the new Chief Minister on 9 August 2012, three months after the formation of Akhilesh Yadav’s government. This expressway was built by Jaypee Group.

Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the agency engaged in the preparations, has levelled 135,000 square metres of agricultural land, set up three makeshift tents for the audience, carved out seven parking lots to accommodate vehicles, and will soon complete the work on four helipads.

The state, at present, has eight operational airports, while 13 airports and seven airstrips are being developed.

“With the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport scheduled on November 25, the state is now on its way to have five international airports – the highest for any state in India,” the BJP-led state government said in a statement.

As per PMO, the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

Uttar Pradesh had only two international airports – Lucknow and Varanasi – till 2012. The third international airport at Kushinagar became operational after it was inaugurated by PM Modi on October 20, while work on the airport in Ayodhya is on in full swing and air services are expected to start early next year.

The fifth international airport is to come up at Jewar near Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR).