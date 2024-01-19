Home

‘Yasin Malik Lifted Pheran, Shot IAF Men’: Survivors Identify JKLF Chief As Shooter Behind 1990 Killing

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed by JKLF militants. Yasin Malik has been identified as the main shooter.

Jammu Kashmir News: Two eyewitnesses have identified jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik as the shooter behind the 1990 killing of four India Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar city. “Malik lifted his ‘pheran’ (traditional Kashmiri cloak), pulled out his assault rifle and opened fire on the IAF men,” an eyewitness, who survived the horror, recounted the January 25, 1990 incident as he deposed before a special CBI court in Jammu on Thursday.

Former IAF corporal Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, an eyewitness who survived the terror attack in which four IAF personnel gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar, pointed to Yasin Malik in the courtroom as the main shooter.

Malik, a hardcore militant-turned-separatist who heads the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), attended the court proceedings on video from Delhi’s Tihar Jail where he has been incarcerated since 2019.

Besides the four men, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna, who were killed, 40 people were injured on January 25, 1990, in Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar. The IAF employees were waiting for their pickup to old Srinagar airfield for duty when they came under fire from terrorists.

A charge sheet was filed on August 31, 1990 against Malik and five others before the designated TADA Court at Jammu.

Malik identified as main shooter

Besides Malik, others accused in the killing of the IAF personnel are JKLF operatives Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias ‘Nalka’, Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar and Nanaji.

“This is an important development in the case… the prosecution witness has identified Malik as the man behind the shooting,” said Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI Monika Kohli.

Kohli is the chief prosecutor in two key cases against Malik the 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and the killing of the IAF personnel.

“In the special TADA court, a hearing took place on January 18 regarding the killing of the IAF personnel. The CBI had summoned two witnesses. The witnesses narrated how the incident took place. They identified Yasin Malik and told the court that he was the one to have opened fire (at the IAF personnel),” Kohli told news agency ANI.

“The witness also informed the court that Malik was also injured in the firing and received four bullet injuries,” she said, adding that the next date of hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 15 and 16.

1990 IAF personnel killing

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed by JKLF militants.

Yasin Malik, who is currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the killing of IAF personnel.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice.

Malik was given an offer to cross-examine the eyewitness but he refused and has been pressing for physically appearing in court.

Nirmal Khanna, the wife of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, has been fighting for justice for her late husband.

In March 2020, a TADA court observed that there are “sufficient grounds for drawing presumption that the accused Yasin Malik” and others “prima facie have committed” the offence of killing Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three others.

(With inputs from agencies)

