Year Ender 2020: The year 2020 has offered a wide range of smartphones. The best mobile phones are powered by Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating system, with most flagships running on the latest Android 10. From playing a graphics-heavy game to watching a movie in HDR quality to editing a spreadsheet or making a video, the best smartphones are all-rounders in every sense. In this article, we have listed the top 10 smartphones of 2020 based on the host of features they offer that defined the cutting edge in mobile technology.
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus
Release date: March 2020
Weight: 163g/186g
Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm/161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
OS: Android 10
Screen size: 6.2-inch/6.7-inch
Resolution: 1440 x 3200
CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Storage: 128GB (S20) or 128GB/256GB/512GB (S20 Plus)
Battery: 4,000mAh/4500mAh
Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
Front camera: 10MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
OnePlus 8 Pro
Release date: April 2020
Weight: 199g
Dimensions: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5mm
OS: Android 10
Screen size: 6.78-inch
Resolution: 1440 x 3168
CPU: Snapdragon 865
RAM: 8/12GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4,510mAh
Rear camera: 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front camera: 16MP
OnePlus 8 Pro
Oppo Find X2 Pro
Release date: June 2020
Weight: 200/217g
Dimensions: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8/9.5mm
OS: Android 10
Screen size: 6.7-inch
Resolution: 1440 x 3168
CPU: Snapdragon 865
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256/512GB
Battery: 4,260mAh
Rear camera: 48MP, 13MP, 48MP
Front camera: 32MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Release date: August 2020
Weight: 208g
Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm
OS: Android 10
Screen size: 6.9-inch
Resolution: 1440 x 3088
CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 128/256/512GB
Battery: 4,500mAh
Rear camera: 108MP, 12MP, 12MP
Front camera: 10MP
Motorola Edge Plus
Release date: April 2020
Weight: 203g
Dimensions: 161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm
OS: Android 10
Screen size: 6.7-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2340
CPU: Snapdragon 865
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 5,000mAh
Rear camera: 108MP + 16MP + 8MP + ToF
Front camera: 25MP
Motorola Edge Plus
OnePlus 8T
Release date: October 2020
Weight: 188g
Dimensions: 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm
OS: Android 11
Screen size: 6.55-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2400
CPU: Snapdragon 865
RAM: 8/12GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Battery: 4,500mAh
Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front camera: 16MP
OnePlus 8T
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Release date: December 2019
Weight: 208g
Dimensions: 157.8 x 74.2 x 9.7mm
OS: Android 9
Screen size: 6.47-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2340
CPU: Snapdragon 730G
RAM: 6/8GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Battery: 5,260mAh
Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP
Front camera: 32MP
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Release date: March 2020
Weight: 166g
Dimensions: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
OS: Android 10
Screen size: 6.9-inch
Resolution: 3200 x 1440
CPU: Snapdragon 865
RAM: 12/16GB
Storage: 128/512GB
Battery: 5,000mAh
Rear camera: 108MP+48MP+12MP
Front camera: 40MP
S20 Ultra Image
Sony Xperia 5 II
Release date: September 2020
Weight: 163g
Dimensions: 158 x 68 x 8mm
OS: Android 10
Screen size: 6.1-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2520
CPU: Snapdragon 865
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front camera: 8MP
Sony Xperia 5 II
OnePlus 8
Release date: April 2020
Weight: 180g
Dimensions: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm
OS: Android 10
Screen size: 6.55-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2400
CPU: Snapdragon 865
RAM: 8/12GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4,300mAh
Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP
Front camera: 16MP
OnePlus 8
Disclaimer: All images are from the official websites of the respective brands.