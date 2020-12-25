Year Ender 2020: The year 2020 has offered a wide range of smartphones. The best mobile phones are powered by Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating system, with most flagships running on the latest Android 10. From playing a graphics-heavy game to watching a movie in HDR quality to editing a spreadsheet or making a video, the best smartphones are all-rounders in every sense. In this article, we have listed the top 10 smartphones of 2020 based on the host of features they offer that defined the cutting edge in mobile technology. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Beats Rubina Dilaik And Bharti Singh to Emerge as The TV Newsmaker of The Year 2020

Weight: 163g/186g

Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm/161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.2-inch/6.7-inch

Resolution: 1440 x 3200

CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB (S20) or 128GB/256GB/512GB (S20 Plus)

Battery: 4,000mAh/4500mAh

Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP

Front camera: 10MP

OnePlus 8 Pro

Release date: April 2020

Weight: 199g

Dimensions: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5mm

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.78-inch

Resolution: 1440 x 3168

CPU: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4,510mAh

Rear camera: 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP

Front camera: 16MP

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Release date: June 2020

Weight: 200/217g

Dimensions: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8/9.5mm

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.7-inch

Resolution: 1440 x 3168

CPU: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256/512GB

Battery: 4,260mAh

Rear camera: 48MP, 13MP, 48MP

Front camera: 32MP

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Release date: August 2020

Weight: 208g

Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.9-inch

Resolution: 1440 x 3088

CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128/256/512GB

Battery: 4,500mAh

Rear camera: 108MP, 12MP, 12MP

Front camera: 10MP

Motorola Edge Plus

Release date: April 2020

Weight: 203g

Dimensions: 161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.7-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2340

CPU: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Rear camera: 108MP + 16MP + 8MP + ToF

Front camera: 25MP

OnePlus 8T

Release date: October 2020

Weight: 188g

Dimensions: 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm

OS: Android 11

Screen size: 6.55-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4,500mAh

Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Release date: December 2019

Weight: 208g

Dimensions: 157.8 x 74.2 x 9.7mm

OS: Android 9

Screen size: 6.47-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2340

CPU: Snapdragon 730G

RAM: 6/8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 5,260mAh

Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP

Front camera: 32MP

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Release date: March 2020

Weight: 166g

Dimensions: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.9-inch

Resolution: 3200 x 1440

CPU: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 12/16GB

Storage: 128/512GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Rear camera: 108MP+48MP+12MP

Front camera: 40MP

Sony Xperia 5 II

Release date: September 2020

Weight: 163g

Dimensions: 158 x 68 x 8mm

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.1-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2520

CPU: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP

Front camera: 8MP

OnePlus 8

Release date: April 2020

Weight: 180g

Dimensions: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.55-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4,300mAh

Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Disclaimer: All images are from the official websites of the respective brands.