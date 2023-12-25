Home

Year Ender 2023: From Sanjay Singh To Jyotipriyo Mallick, List of Political Leaders Raided or Arrested By ED in 2023

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in October

Yearender 2023: This year, the Enforcement Directorate raided a slew of opposition leaders and ministers including AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand, MLA Kulwant Singh, Jharkhand minister’s son Rohit Oraon, Delhi minister Sanjay Singh, TMC Leader Anubrato Mandol, others in connection with various money laundering cases.

Here is the complete list of Ministers raided by the Central Agencies this year:

AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case:

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in October. This came after the agency conducted searches at his residence earlier in the day in connection with the case. The officials said premises belonging to some others connected to the case were also covered during the operation. The ED had earlier questioned the members of staff and those linked to the 51-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

Bengal Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick Arrested in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate in October arrested West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-core ration distribution scam in the state. The minister was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following over 17-18 hours of questioning, they said. ED officials said Mallick was taken from his home in Salt Lake area on the outskirts of Kolkata to the central agency’s office here around 3.30 am. He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his custody.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Raided By Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October raided the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others. The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly. The raids ended more than 12 hours after they were launched around 7-7:30 am. The searches were undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered.

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Summoned By ED in Job Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate in November summoned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in the bribe-for-job scam in the West Bengal education department. The TMC alleged that probe agencies were being used by the Centre to target opposition parties before Lok Sabha polls.

ED Raided Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in Money Laundering Probe

In November, the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand and some others as part of a money laundering probe. A dozen premises linked to the Minister, including that in the Civil Lines area of the national capital, were being searched since 7:30 a.m.. The ED teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.

ED Raided Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh in Drugs Probe Case

The Enforcement Directorate on October 31 conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab, including at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs-linked money laundering investigation, official sources said. Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel.

Rajasthan Congress Chief’s Residence Raided in Connection With Paper Leak Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound State. The premises of Mr. Dotasra, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others are being searched.

