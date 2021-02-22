Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented its latest budget in the state Assembly. With an outlay of Rs 5,50,270 crore, the state government presented its first paperless budget. Amidst the challenges of adverse impact on the economy due to the Corona pandemic, according to the government, the UP Budget 2021 promises to serve every section of society. In the budget, along with farmers, women and youth, religious places like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Chitrakoot have also been taken care of. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Budget 2021 Begins Today, Yogi Govt Likely to Face Opposition Heat on Farmers' Protest

The Yogi government proposed a fund of Rs 140 crore for the development of Ayodhya. While Rs 597 crore will be allocated for Kanpur Metro Rail this year. At the same time, the Yogi government has made a provision for the construction of a national inspiration site in Lucknow at a cost of 50 crores. Also Read - 'Pained to See Muslims Being Painted as Anti-Hindus': Chennai Muslim Businessman Donates Rs 1 Lakh For Ram Temple

Rs 50 crore has been proposed for the construction of ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’ in Lucknow. The name of the airport under construction in the district of Ayodhya will be ‘Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Ayodhya Airport’. For the airport, a provision of Rs 101 crore was proposed. Also Read - Rinku Sharma, Bajrang Dal Activist, Killed Amid 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans | Key Details Revealed

Key Takeaways:

A budget of 300 crores has been considered for a road from Ram Mandir to Ayodhya Dham and Rs 100 crores for tourism in Ayodhya.

A provision of Rs 100 crore is also proposed for the development and beautification of tourism facilities in Varanasi.

A provision of Rs 200 crore has been proposed for the Chief Minister’s Tourism Development Scheme.

A provision of Rs 20 crore has been proposed for various schemes of tourism development in Chitrakoot.

Provision of Rs 30 crore for site development in Vindhyachal and Naimisharanya.

The proposed budget for the Kanpur Metro Rail project is Rs 11,076 crore.

An additional provision of Rs 597 crore is proposed for the project in the budget of the financial year 2021-2022.

Rs 1326 crore proposed for Delhi-Meerut RRTS

Rs 100-100 crores for Gorakhpur-Varanasi Metro.

The number of airstrips at Jewar Airport will be increased from two to six landing strips. The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed the budget of 2000 crores for this project.