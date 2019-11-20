New Delhi: A Delhi-based man who makes YouTube, tikTok videos was arrested by CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as he posed as a Lufthansa pilot to escape long queues and security checks to board a Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight. According to reports, this is not the first time that Rajan Mahbubani impersonated a pilot. He has fake IDs and uniforms which he got hold of for the purpose of making videos.

Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) yesterday arrested one Rajan Mahbubani(in pics) for impersonating as a pilot of Lufthansa Airlines at IGI Airport. On inquiry,he disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos on aviation facilities&obtained fake ID card in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/m748C5xyBZ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

According to a PTI report, the chief security officer of Lufthansa alerted the CISF about a suspect passenger in the getup of a pilot.

“During interrogation, Mahbubani said that he is a frequent traveller and used to impersonate as a pilot of international airlines to gain easy access during security clearance and have preferential treatment from security agencies and airlines,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, as quoted by the news agency.

The investigation, so far, revealed that he was not carrying anything suspicious. The 49-year-old, a frequent traveller, has independent consultancy services where he provides training. Additionally, he makes TikTok videos and was a YouTube content creator. He impersonated pilots in the past to get privileges, to upgrade his seat, police said.

On his phone, there are several photos of him in different uniforms — army, pilot etc. Travel history of the man is being probed.