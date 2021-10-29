New Delhi: The 5th-generation Honda City has won the ‘Sedan of the Year’ award at Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021. One of the largest-selling sedans in India, the 5th-generation Honda City rivals the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.Also Read - Honda Cars Introduces New Antivirus Cabin Air Filter; Available For City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz
The 5th-gen Honda City gets a couple of engine options — 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol (121PS of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (100PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque). Both the motors have a standard 6-speed MT. The petrol mill has an optional 7-speed CVT automatic as well. The ARAI-certified mileage for the City Petrol MT is 17.8kmpl, City Petrol CVT is 18.4 kmpl, and City Diesel MT is 24.1kmpl. Also Read - Top 10 Cars With Major Festive Offers: Alto, Swift, Baleno, i20, Nios, Nexon, Harrier, Scorpio, City, Kwid
The sedan is available in three variants — V, VX and ZX. Below are the variant-wise Honda City prices (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Upcoming Skoda Mid-Size Sedan For India Named Slavia, Will Rival Honda City, Hyundai Verna
Honda City Petrol
- V MT – Rs 11,16,206
- V CVT – Rs 12,56,206
- VX MT – Rs 12,62,206
- VX CVT – Rs 13,92,206
- ZX MT – Rs 13,61,206
- ZX CVT – Rs 14,91,206
Honda City Diesel
- V MT – Rs 12,76,206
- VX MT – Rs 14,12,206
- ZX MT – Rs 15,11,206
Among the prominent features of the 5th-gen Honda City are full LED headlamps with LED DRLs, 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch coloured TFT MID, paddle shifters (CVT only), lanewatch camera, ambient lighting and electric sunroof.
Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: Other winners
- Sedan of the Year – 5th-gen Honda City
- Hatchback of the Year – Hyundai i20 N Line
- SUV of the Year – Mahindra XUV700
- Facelift of the Year – Kia Carnival
- Design of the Year (4W) – BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Design of the Year (2W) – Ducati XDiavel
- Electric Car of the Year – Jaguar I-Pace
- Electric 2W of the Year – Ather 450X
- Brand of the Year (4W) – Tata Motors
- Brand of the Year (2W) – Royal Enfield
- Performance Car of the Year – Audi RS Q8
- Performance 2W of the Year – Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS