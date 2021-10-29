New Delhi: The 5th-generation Honda City has won the ‘Sedan of the Year’ award at Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021. One of the largest-selling sedans in India, the 5th-generation Honda City rivals the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.Also Read - Honda Cars Introduces New Antivirus Cabin Air Filter; Available For City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

The 5th-gen Honda City gets a couple of engine options — 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol (121PS of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (100PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque). Both the motors have a standard 6-speed MT. The petrol mill has an optional 7-speed CVT automatic as well. The ARAI-certified mileage for the City Petrol MT is 17.8kmpl, City Petrol CVT is 18.4 kmpl, and City Diesel MT is 24.1kmpl. Also Read - Top 10 Cars With Major Festive Offers: Alto, Swift, Baleno, i20, Nios, Nexon, Harrier, Scorpio, City, Kwid

The sedan is available in three variants — V, VX and ZX. Below are the variant-wise Honda City prices (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Upcoming Skoda Mid-Size Sedan For India Named Slavia, Will Rival Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Honda City Petrol

V MT – Rs 11,16,206

V CVT – Rs 12,56,206

VX MT – Rs 12,62,206

VX CVT – Rs 13,92,206

ZX MT – Rs 13,61,206

ZX CVT – Rs 14,91,206

Honda City Diesel

V MT – Rs 12,76,206

VX MT – Rs 14,12,206

ZX MT – Rs 15,11,206

Among the prominent features of the 5th-gen Honda City are full LED headlamps with LED DRLs, 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch coloured TFT MID, paddle shifters (CVT only), lanewatch camera, ambient lighting and electric sunroof.

Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: Other winners