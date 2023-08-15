Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Celebrates 77th Independence Day With Remarkable Team Spirit

ZEE media personnel showed a true sense of togetherness in diversity as they enthusiastically and fervently celebrated Independence Day with tricolored streamers and elegant cutouts.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Celebrates 77th Independence Day With Remarkable Team Spirit

What a fantastic day it has been at the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited office as the employees came together to adorn the workspace with the colours of freedom and unity. Seeing colleagues from different departments unite for a common cause was heartwarming. The creativity of some, the crafting skills of others, the gift of organizing from a few, and the technical brilliance of others – everyone played a crucial role in making our Independence Day celebration spectacular.

There was a perfect mixture of famous poetries, a freedom struggle journey, depicting diversity on one wall, displaying creativity by decorating some beautifully crafted decorative stuff, and making a Chandrayaan 3 using carton boxes that portrayed modern India.

You may like to read

Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer of sales ad at ZEEL said, “Jai Hindi to the nation and secondly Jai Hind to the team who worked so hard to make this. I think a decoration like this was witnessed after a really long at Zee’s office. You feel rich with patriotism as soon as you enter the office, thanks to their creative efforts. The team’s dedication and hard work came to the forefront. ”

Moments like these remind us of the strength of collaboration and the power of a united team. Hats off to all the volunteers who dedicated their time and skills to make this day at the office so special. Here’s to teamwork, creativity, and the spirit of freedom that unites us all.

Today, the entire nation is jubilantly commemorating its 77th Independence Day. It is nearly impossible for anybody to keep up with information on every region of the nation, but Zee Media diligently informed you of the most recent news, not only of the nation but also of the rest of the globe.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES