ZeeHindustan.in, the digital news platform of the multi-lingual national news channel Zee Hindustan crossed 10 million monthly active users within only 6 months of its commercial launch.

The Zee Hindustan website is a part of Zee digital, the online arm of Zee group. It was launched with an aim to provide niche content in Indian languages. The genres covered range from News, Politics, Crime, Religion and Indian Heritage. The content focus is to go beyond just breaking news and provide in-depth analysis for each story. The site publishes content in Hindi and four regional languages, namely Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Reacting over the achievement, Purushottam Vaishnav, CEO and Editor in Chief, Zee Hindustan said, “In this day and age, news consumption habits have changed drastically. Not only do people consume news during prime time on their television sets, but also on the go. Mobile as a medium is a huge source for online traffic, both for Live TV and published articles. ZeeHindustan.in is a bespoke offering which caters to these needs across 5 major Indian languages.”

In this short time span, ZeeHindustan.in has created a mark with its wide and excellent coverage and has grown exponentially to reach over 10 million monthly users in April 2020.

Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, Zee Group commented,“The phenomenal success of ZeeHindustan.in is a testament to our approach of building data and technology-driven newsrooms. Being among the largest digital media companies in the country, we constantly try to push the boundaries on technology and content to further our reach and appeal to a larger audience. The multilingual platform of Zee Hindustan was launched with the same strategy. We aim to further expand our language and platform coverage to deliver content to all corners of the country. ”

All languages have shown considerable growth. With this site Zee Digital has added new set of audience from different demographics to its user base. Going ahead, ZeeHindustan.in aims to become one of the dominant multi-lingual news publishers in the country.