New Delhi: ZEE Hindustan, ZEE Media Corporation Ltd's anchorless and multilingual national news channel conducted a nationwide E Conclave with 21 Central Cabinet Ministers on 12 June 2020. Hindustan E-Vimarsh, Direct With Ministers, was a continuous 10 hour pan-India telecast of our Central Ministers.

On 23rd May 2019, the Modi government created history by becoming the biggest single party to win the General Elections in a long time as it was voted in by citizens for a second round. In this 1 year, the Modi government has not been idle with huge decisions being taken like abrogation of Article 370, CAA and NRC, Ram Mandir Verdict, the 21-day lockdown and the follow up subsequent lockdowns due to Corona. As the nation finally begins Unlocking, there is a lot to answer, a lot to learn and a lot to prepare for.

ZEE Hindustan thus conceptualized the E Vimarsh series and this time, the guests were 21 Central Cabinet Ministers as they reviewed the year and put forward their strategy for the coming days. Ministers who graced the session were: Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javdekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jitendra Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kiren Rijiju, Gajendra Shekhawat, Anurag Thakur, Gen. V.K. Singh, Kishan Reddy, Ramesh Nishank, Babul Supriyo, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Meghwat, Pratap Sarangi, Arjun Munda, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Sanjay Dhotre, Prahlad Singh, Kailash Chaudhary and Shripad Naik. The conclave covered various government ministries so that viewers could get a cohesive idea of the government's performance and future plans.

Speaking on the occasion, ZMCL Cluster 2 CEO, Mr. Purushottam Vaishnava said, “Under the E Vimarsh brand, we have organized e-conclaves for ZEE Hindustan with CMs of states and state-level e-conclaves for Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Bengal and Jharkhand. The first phase focused extensively on dealing with Covid-19 and its impact. In Phase 2 as living with Corona becomes the new normal, we drew up the government’s past 1-year scorecard and followed up with Cabinet Ministers on their future strategy.”