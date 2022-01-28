New Delhi: The Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll Friday revealed the mood of the voters in the Awadh region (119 seats) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. In this poll, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions – Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. As per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, BJP is likely to dominate in the Awadh region with 43 per cent vote share while the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance came second with 32 per cent vote share.Also Read - West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons Quashes Reports Of Alleged Victimisation Of Odean Smith

The BJP is likely to gain five per cent vote share in the Awadh region in comparison with 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls while Samajwadi Party will gain whopping 10 per cent vote share. However, despite five per cent gain, the BJP will remain dominant with 43 per cent vote share in the Awadh region.

The biggest Opinion Poll 'Janta Ka Mood' was aired on Zee News. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. The pre-poll survey has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five election-bound states.

Uttar Pradesh Polls (Awadh): Vote Share Prediction

BJP – 43%

SP-RLD alliance – 32%

BSP – 8%

Congress 8%

Zee News-DesignBoxed Methodology

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision.

The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample.

Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.