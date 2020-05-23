New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday withdrew a controversial advertisement that erroneously implied that Sikkim was a separate country, with both-Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-condemning the advertisement, and an officer from the Directorate of Civil Defence being suspended for it. Also Read - Three Years After Doklam, Indian And Chinese Troops Clash in North Sikkim

After a letter from the Sikkim Chief Secretary to his Delhi counterpart in this regard, the LG's office tweeted: "A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries."

The tweet further stated that there was 'zero tolerance for such gross misconduct,' adding that directions had been given to immediately withdraw the 'offensive' advertisement.

Responding to the LG’s tweet, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned.”

Notably, the advertisement, which triggered tremendous furore, was in connection with hiring volunteers for the Civil Defence Corps-a citizens’ emergency force. It was published in several leading newspapers and highlighted among the criteria to join, that a candidate should be a citizen of India, ‘subject of Bhutan, Nepal and Sikkim’ or a resident of Delhi.

Sikkim, one of the eight states in northeastern India, became a part of the Indian union on May 16, 1975, joining as its 22nd state.