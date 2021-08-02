Pune: Maharashtra has reported its first case of the Zika virus infection in Pune district. The Union Health Ministry on Monday rushed a multidisciplinary high-level team to Pune to monitor the Zika virus situation and support the state government in expediting the management of Zika virus spread.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports First Case Of Zika Virus After Woman in Pune Tests Positive For Infection

A case of Zika virus has been reported in Pune district recently, the health ministry said in a statement. The infection was reported in a 50-year-old woman from Belsar village in Purandar area of Pune. Besides Zika infection, she was also infected by Chikungunya. Also Read - 5 More Test Positive For Zika Virus in Kerala, Total Cases Now 35: Health Minister Veena George

The state government assured that the patient had recovered and her family members do not have any symptoms at present. Also Read - Kerala's Zika Count Reaches to 21, Confirms Health Minister Veena George

The three-member team sent by the Health Ministry consists of a public health expert from the office of Regional Director, Pune; a gynecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi.

The high-level team will work closely with Maharashtra’s health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented. Further, it will recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of Zika virus cases in the state, the statement added.

Zika Virus Symptoms And Treatment

Zika virus spreads through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito and most patients do not have symptoms.

However, typical symptoms can include the following:

Fever

Body ache

Rashes

Malaise or headache

Conjunctivitis

Pregnant women are usually asked to be more careful although death due to Zika virus infection was unheard of, state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate told PTI.

“Zika is a moderate disease as 80 per cent patients do not get any symptoms and the remaining 20 per cent have moderate flu-like symptoms. One can recover by drinking enough water, taking rest and having a simple paracetamol tablet,” he said.

So far in India, Zika virus cases were only reported in Kerala this year. There are a total of 63 active Zika virus cases in Kerala at present.