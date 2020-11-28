An unforeseen emergency can arise anywhere and anytime. Whether it is a fire incident, fracture, wound leading to heavy bleeding, or need for CPR – such situations can lead to panic and hazy thought process, especially if a loved one is the sufferer. Our lack of preparedness and inability to take the right action can worsen it further for the suffering person, at times even leading to an untimely death. Sometimes, loss also occurs while juggling between hospitals or delay to reach a hospital. It is therefore important that we are aware of performing basic first aid and also that a first aid box is easily available and accessible in most of our work and living spaces.

Addressing the need, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited has successfully trained over 7 Lakh people till date across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan through their First Aid Training Programme. The vision behind this initiative was to spread awareness in effectively handling medical emergencies till the 108 Ambulance arrives at the site of the incident. Dial 108 team works to

create First Responders at the grassroots levels – Schools, Colleges, Police Stations, Corporate offices, Gram Panchayats. We focus more so to elevate school students as the First Responder by providing early exposure to our program.

Ziqitza Rajasthan has also conduct First Responder Programs in Rajasthan which were initiated by the company to prevent a medical emergency from becoming fatal. Through this program, the citizens are taught basic life-saving techniques so that they can deal with a medical emergency till more advanced care is made available to the patient in need. The training involved teaching general principles and

methods of First Aid that are essential during handling medical emergencies such as burn cases, heart attack, road accidents, snake bites, wound dressing, etc. The objective of this exercise is to assist in providing prompt basic life support to patients before the arrival of an ambulance, raising the chances of survival. Ziqitza Rajasthan also agrees that employee welfare programs are great initiatives by the company.

Mr. Naresh Jain CEO Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said,”We have been conducting First Responder Programs to equip the general public to help save lives. As India is the second-most populous country, there is tremendous pressure on the medical services, hence it is necessary that quality pre-hospital care is provided to a patient within the Golden Hour to increase the chances of survival. Realising the importance of first aid, we have been successful in training over 7,00,000 people who can help patients suffering from medical emergencies. In 2016 we have set a record and get ourselves listed in the Limca Book f Records by training maximum people in a day in Punjab. We will continue our efforts in creating a maximum number of First Responders.”

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited:

Ziqitza had been set up with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza is currently operating 3,300 plus Ambulances across Mumbai, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Odisha, MP, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. Ziqitza Limited has reputed investors like Acumen Fund, HDFC, IDFC, and India

Value Fund on board.

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited Strategic Partners include London Ambulance Services, Life Supporters Institute of Health Science, and New York Presbyterian Emergency Medical Service (NYP-EMS). Ziqitza has currently more than 10,000 people working tirelessly, day and night, to serve people in India and is currently operating more than 3300 ambulances across 18 states and have served more than 29 million people till date.

