New Delhi: Now that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has officially become the English teacher of the nation collectively, he is discharging the role quite passionately. And for the Maharashtra mayhem, which is not mayhem any more, the Congress leader has a word: Zugzwang. (It pronounces the way it spells)

#WordOfTheDay for #Maharashtra: Zugzwang. A situation in chess&other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be “in zugzwang” when any possible move will worsen their position. In game theory, changes a win to a loss. pic.twitter.com/5E7xCrcN36 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 26, 2019

It is a situation in chess and other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be “in zugzwang” when any possible move will worsen their position, Tharoor explained.

The word was for the BJP who had to take a step back on Tuesday soon after the Supreme Court asked Devendra Fadnavis to prove the majority. Fadnavis stepped down soon after Ajit Pawar withdrew support. So basically, Fadnavis or the BJP was in zugzwang as whatever step they took would worsen the situation.

On Wednesday, however, the ‘Zugzwang’ situation for the BJP heightened as insiders started expressing their initial reservations against BJP tying up with Ajit Pawar. Veteran leaders are admitting their displeasure though Devendra Fadnavis, the man behind the ‘failed plan’ didn’t say anything. Well, he is in zugzwang.