A must-read if you want to make a mark in the corporate world.

The complex interdependence of the globalising world and international economy has given rise to a borderless world where people from different nationalities, different ethnicities, and different sensibilities interact with each other in order to diminish the differences between them. The trans-national mobility of commercial goods across the world has enabled humanity to come out of the darkness of close bordered proximity to a more open and free system. Companies from all over the world have entered the global arena, diluting the intensity of tribalism that existed prior to the industrial revolution. Trading products and exchanging cultivation/production with one another have been the foundation of civilization since the dawn of time. People were able to travel further because of cultural improvements around the world, allowing them to extend their commerce and companies.

From the Silk Road to the Triangular Trade Network, empires across the world have spent a lot of time and effort to build an effective network to help them grow their enterprises. Previously, it was merely a pretense for a future interconnected world. This present globalised world has created a ruthless ecosystem where the working professionals experience neck-to-neck, soul-crushing competition to ascend the ladder of success in corporate life.

"10 steps to the boardroom" is a 10 chaptered, 152 pages book that can become your bible if you have achieved stagnation in your work life. Unlike other management books, this does not impart any toxic positivity, which becomes rather more depressing than helpful. The best thing about this book is that it is not written by any academicians but a 48 years old industrial veteran who has an assorted range of experience in various fields like management, research, development, leadership, etc.

This book, which is based on the author’s professional journey, walks you through the key ten steps you must take as you advance in your career to reach the pinnacle. Each chapter focuses on a different trait that a CEO must possess and includes a worksheet to help you track your progress. Each narrative, which is infused with the author’s wisdom and experience, will help you comprehend the consequences of your professional actions and the appropriate career stage at which to consider making a change.

“Learn to unlearn completely,” writes Rattan, “though it is easier said than done. Our education rewards us for our ability to repeat everything we have memorized with excellence” (pp. 33). It is one among various enlightening things the author has penned in the books. The book offers a beautiful blend of both pragmatic as well as anecdotal forms of writing.

The writer, with his experience, has used several real-life stories and his every argument which makes the entire book a necessary page-turner. It contains lucid language and an easy-to-understand style makes the book more relevant in the field. In this constantly evolving world, this book can become your best buddy to fulfill your strategic needs and eventual entrance into your company boardroom.