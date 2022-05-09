‘Your immediate neighbour is your enemy, and the neighbour of your neighbour is your best friend. The readers might be aware who our neighbour is and who is neighbour of our neighbour’ – KautilyaAlso Read - Here's Why Atta Prices Have Touched Record High

Present status of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) – SAARC, with 25 per cent of the world population and a gross GDP of over USD 2.9 trillion, has been in existence for 30 years, but its influence as compared to other regional cooperation's such as the European Union, ASEAN, and the African Union is lacking. Despite close age-old geographical, historical, cultural, social, and economic ties amongst the eight South Asian countries, regional co-operation has been below average, accredited due to constant environment of suspicion, tension, and disagreements amongst the member states on every proposal, however good. SAARC's charter restricts exclusion of bilateral and contentious issues, but presently bilateral issues take precedence.

Today, SAARC is considered the least integrated regional co-operation, infested with numerous pitfalls. Few successes/achievements are in the fields of agriculture, education, culture, and health like Social Cohesion, Economy Trade (SAFTA in 2006), SAARC Development Fund, Integrated Programme of Action (2012), Counter – Terrorism, SAARC Satellite, Education, Sports, etc have been achieved but the impediments are large. These impediments could either be the baggage of 1947 partition, the flawed 'Concept of Regionalism', poor record in enhancing people to people exchanges and the size and dominating economic and social development of India, preventing other member nations to come together and contribute equally but Pakistan too acts as a spoiler and client state of China within SAARC. Amongst all the factors, Indo-Pak rivalry reigns supreme. There are various impediments to SAARC which are must to understand why this organization has not been able to make an impact on the global diaspora.

Let’s take a look at these:

Lack of Political Will: The continuous age-old bilateral issues, amongst the South Asian countries result in political disputes further graduating into insecurities and challenges to the creation of South Asian Union. Further constant regional power politics, inter-state conflicts, poor connectivity, trade protectionism and lack of resources and above all the political will of India and Pakistan hinders progress and development.

Indo-Pak Rivalry: The end of British rule in Asia in 1947, resulted in creation of Islamic State of For the past 75 years, India and Pakistan, being nuclear armed states are engaged in a tense and hostile environment resulting into four major wars in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999. Again, a terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 brought both countries to the verge of war. In November 2008, India was subjugated to another terrorist attack, which further sank the bilateral relations to its lowest ebb. After marginal improvement, relations deteriorated in July 2014 on the issue of Pakistan – Hurriyat Nexus in Indo-Pakistan bilateral talks. Persistent cross-border terrorist attacks in Pathankot, Jammu, Uri and Pulwama, emanating from Pakistani soil finally compelled India to suspend all diplomatic ties with the motto “Talks and Terror do not go hand in hand” and diplomatically isolate Pakistan. The refusal to attend the SAARC Summit of Nov 2016 in Islamabad was supported by Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. India blame Pakistan for terror sponsoring and cast aspersions on it for all such activities and quote terrorism as a primary reason for bitter relations”.

Kashmir Dispute: Kashmir, the unfinished agenda of Pakistan since 1947, is the primary bone of contention between India and Pakistan. Pakistan considers the Instrument of Accession of Kashmir to India as a forced step, resulting into four wars in 1947-48, 1965, 1971 and 1999 apart from numerous border skirmishes. Till 1990s, the support of superpowers like the US, the UK and China has provided Pakistan the desired fuel but today things are a bit different.

Terrorism: Frosty relations, politically, diplomatically, and militarily continue to threaten regional security and stability. These are constant impediments to economic and social growth and terrorise human rights and freedom. Over a period, these tensions have graduated into extremism, terrorism and provided a platform to the non-state actors to destroy the human fabric. Despite engagements at the bilateral and multilateral levels, a common comprehensive approach and strategy to tackle terrorism has not been evolved due to ideological differences, which manifests in delaying the process of integration and embolden the terrorist organisations.

Water Disputes among the countries: Besides the boundary and territorial dispute, the distribution of water of five rivers may become another cause of interstate rivalry and further worsen the Indo-Pak relations. Not only in case of India and Pakistan, but there are also water disputes between Bangladesh and India, India and Nepal and even Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Lack of Economic Integration: SAFTA launched in 2006 has not made able to achieve success due to continued tension and cold Indo-Pak relations. With the nominal GDP of SAARC nations being approximately US $3.31 Trillion, it is one of the most emerging development regions in the world. However, the enormous market demand of the world across sectors to include industry, services like hospitality and information technology, agriculture and health have not been met with similar thrust by SAARC nations due to lack of inter dependence, resulting in market exploitation by China and other global market players. The pro-active Chinese approach and consequent capture of market in Pakistan and to some extent in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to bulk production, regular supply, cheaper rates, and associated infrastructure development has had an adverse effect on India to establish itself economically in the South Asian Region.

Recent Developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan: In September 2021, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, PM Narender Modi mooted the proposal of rejecting the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. SAARC Nations, keeping the past record and the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, leading to uncontrolled flow of drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking concurred to the proposal, thus excluding a member nation to participate in SAARC activities. The evolving socio – economic situation in Afghanistan may also push the people of Afghanistan towards hunger, lack of medicines and resultant poverty and misery soon. Pakistan’s recurring economic crisis, continuation in FATF grey list, limited financial support from Islamic and Western countries may fuel a serious humanitarian crisis in times to come.

How to Re-Build the broken bridges at SAARC?

The political will and pro-active approach of the South Asian leaders to resolve internal and bilateral issues through peaceful negotiations is the key and would provide the much-desired springboard to implement peace, harmony and achieve economic integration through SAARC association.

First, SAARC leaders must seize the opportunity, put egos aside and work towards regionalism based on equal opportunities. To kick start, if India and Pakistan, by keeping the superpowers at bay, must negotiate and resolve their age-old disputes bilaterally, thereby enhancing the chances of success. Given South Asian Region current security dimension and economic inter-connectedness, cooperative security is the only window for India and Pakistan’s political leadership to solve conventional military and nuclear confrontation in the region.

Second, Indian leaders need to project India as the flag bearer of soft power rather than hard power, thereby regaining trust of its neighbours by focussing on the mantra of ‘Dependable India’. COVID 19 pandemic has provided India the desired platform, wherein, India’s pro-active approach spearheaded by PM Narender Modi, to bring all the SAARC nations on a common video platform has provided a glimmer of hope for the revival of SAARC. Though public health is not an asset of SAARC nations but the thought and initiative itself is commendable. Even when the global crisis looms large, India has projected itself as a leader and depicted that SAARC spirit is alive to rejuvenate regional cooperation.

Third, conduct of SAARC meeting, physical or virtual is quintessential. Pakistan must take a bold initiative to call for the SAARC meeting and India, regardless of cold Indo-Pak relations, must act like a Big Brother, accept the proposal, and spearhead the SAARC Summit to re-engage with its neighbours using its soft power. If required, a kick start could be given by conducting a virtual meeting, much required to break the ice.

Fourth, economic integration is the key to all the problems. South Asian Region must identify economic and social element as priority rather than being marred by the security element. SAARC Nations must remain connected either economically, geographically, or culturally. India’s outreach during Covid19 Pandemic to offer vaccines to SAARC nations including Pakistan and recent humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka may act as future enablers for revival of economic and market related activities in SAARC. India’s initiative and plans must be propagated to generate regional economic activity to make commodities available at competitive and cheaper rates and thereby enhance inter-dependence, paving a path for ‘Atmanirbhar SAARC’.

Fifth, redefining the SAARC charter, which includes removal of excessive safeguards, inclusion of ‘SAARC Minus’ concept and focus on Trade Facilitation, Energy Trade Connectivity, HADR Coordination, Visa Regimes and Cultural Exchanges.

Sixth, SAARC must adopt a comprehensive and region-specific approach, wherein all acts of terrorism must be condemned and responded by a common thread.

Seventh, South Asian Nations, still undeveloped and marred by over-population need to work out alternatives and adopt cooperative trans-boundary water management measures to counter the perceived challenges, like the one evolved by India with Bangladesh.

Eighth, the sudden US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 has left a vacuum. Rather than various terrorist and extremist forces filling the vacuum, a joint UNPKF from the SAARC region under the UN aegis is an option to be considered.

Nelson Mandela said – ‘If you want to make peace with your adversary, you have to cooperate with your opponent, then he joins you as a partner’. SAARC has the potential to bring nations together. Even amidst heightened tensions, the psychological integration of leaders in a region beset by uncertainties, misunderstandings, and conflicts is a key strength of SAARC. Overall, it needs better branding and visibility amongst South Asian population, wherein, concerted, focussed and holistic efforts must continue at all levels to revive SAARC.

– By Brigadier Anupam Agarwal

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)