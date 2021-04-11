The constituent assembly debates while charting the trajectory of the formation of the constitution of India show how each and every article of the constitution was vociferously debated and deliberated among the best of minds at that time. Two parts of the constitution that contributed greatly to the clause-by-clause discussions were fundamental rights and directive principles. And, among directive principles, Article 44 calling for the state to “endeavour to secure for citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India” attracted a great deal of attention and led to fierce debates among the assembly members. Also Read - We Will Not Impose Uniform Civil Code on Anyone Without Discussion: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Some of them even raised questions on the desirability and possibility of having a uniform code of laws for a country like India that was marked by so much cultural diversity. Responding to this, Dr BR Ambedkar had said, “We have a uniform and complete Criminal Code operating throughout the country, which is contained in the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. We have the Law of Transfer of Property, which deals with property relations and which is operative throughout the country. Then there are the Negotiable Instruments Acts: and I can cite innumerable enactments which would prove that this country has practically a Civil Code, uniform in its content and applicable to the whole of the country.” He added, “The only province the Civil Law has not been able to invade so far is Marriage and Succession.”

The desirability and feasibility of a uniform civil code has for long been debated. On March 28, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new premises of the Bombay High Court bench in Porvorim, Goa, hailed the uniform civil code applicable in the state of Goa. CJI Bobde said that Goa has what the constitutional framers envisaged for India and went on to add that the uniform civil code in Goa applies to marriage and succession, governing all Goans irrespective of their religious affiliations.

In 2019, while deciding a case of succession of a Goan resident, the Supreme Court marked Goa as a “shining example” with a uniform civil code “applicable to all, regardless of religion except while protecting certain limited rights”.

The fact that an Indian state has a uniform civil code was a revelation to many and led to a discussion on many social media platforms. For a very long time, uniform civil code has been one of the most contentious issues that have had both political and constitutional angles.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has long stressed on bringing in the uniform civil code and this demand had been part of its 2014 Lok Sabha election manifesto as well. “BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times,” the manifesto said.

Now, as CJI Bobde hailed the Goan uniform civil code, those supporting it have got a perfect case to cite in their favour.

It is imperative to know that the Supreme Court of India decades ago in the landmark Shah Bano case had paved the way for a uniform civil code. It was in this case, dating back to 1985, that the Supreme Court first directed the Parliament to frame a uniform civil code. While lamenting that Article 44 remained a “dead letter”, the apex court clearly expressed the need of a uniform civil code. The then CJI YV Chandrachud observed, “A common civil code will help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to law which have conflicting ideologies.” However, the then Rajiv Gandhi-led government overturned the Shah Bano case decision by way of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

In yet another case, the Supreme Court made some important observations regarding bringing in a common and uniform civil code for the entire country. In Sarla Mudgal Versus Union of India, the Supreme Court observed: “Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, while defending the introduction of the Hindu Code Bill instead of a uniform civil code, in the Parliament in 1954, said “I do not think that at the present moment the time is ripe in India for me to try to push it through”. It appears that even 41 years thereafter, the Rulers of the day are not in a mood to retrieve Article 44 from the cold storage where it has been lying since 1949”.

It went on to add, “The Governments – which have come and gone – have so far failed to make any effort towards “unified personal law for all Indians”. The reasons are too obvious to be stated. The utmost that has been done is to codify the Hindu law in the form of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The Hindu Succession Act, 1956, the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956 and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956 which have replaced the traditional Hindu law based on different schools of thought and scriptural laws into one unified code. When more than 80% of the citizens have already been brought under the codified personal law there is no justification whatsoever to keep in abeyance, any more, the introduction of “uniform civil code” for all citizens in the territory of India.”

Coming back to the 2019 succession case of a Goan resident, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose had said, “It is interesting to note that whereas the founders of the, Constitution in Article 44 in Part IV dealing with the Directive Principles of State Policy had hoped and expected that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territories of India, till date no action has been taken in this regard. “The bench had further observed that “though Hindu laws were codified in the year 1956, there has been no attempt to frame a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all citizens of the country despite exhortations of this Court”.

The need for a uniform civil law is increasingly being pointed out as an important prerequisite of a modern nation-state by the legislature and judiciary alike. In this endeavour, a uniform civil code is a stepping stone, which is not only desirable but also essential for safeguarding and strengthening the social fabric of the nation.

By: Shishir Tripathi

Note About Author: Shishir Tripathi is a journalist and researcher based in Delhi. He has worked with The Indian Express, Firstpost and Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI. Currently, he is Consultant with the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi, which is India’s foremost think tank for advanced research in international relations, especially defence, strategic and security issues.

(Disclaimer: Views/Opinion expressed here are his own and not necessarily of India.Com)